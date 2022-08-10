Trump Attorney to Newsmax: FBI Raided Despite Cooperation

Christina Bobb, a lawyer for Donald Trump, told Newsmax that the FBI raided the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence despite his legal team's prior cooperation with the agency.

Bobb said during a Wednesday interview on "Eric Bolling The Balance" that she believed Trump's attorneys gave the government "access to whatever they wanted access to" since June.

"There was a lead attorney in Washington, D.C. who ... came down personally to Mar-a-Lago to meet them and give them access. And then the next thing I know, I'm getting a phone call they're raiding the place," Bobb said of the supposed classified files.

"I had no other interaction with them between that, so it was a bit mind-boggling to me, and it seemed extremely unnecessary and a gross overreach of authoritarian power," she added.

Bobb also said she is under the impression that "there was not a very good probable cause" for the warrant Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart issued to the FBI to conduct their raid on Trump's Florida residence.

Reinhart has received some criticism for approving the raid as information on his background has steadily come to the surface.

Newsweek reported Wednesday that Reinhart was a donor to former President Barack Obama and had served previously as a legal counsel to employees of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Of course, I don't actually know what they based their probable cause on because they sealed that," Bobb said. "But it seems a little bit overkill, and the fact that's the background of the judge seems to align with that."

Although Bobb stated she had seen the warrant and had a general idea of the cause, the Trump attorney refused to publicly disclose its contents, saying it wasn't her "call to make."

"I have seen the warrant. I have voiced my frustration. I don't think the search was warranted, was necessary. But if and when the attorneys running this case decide to do that, I'm sure they'll make it available or decide not to. That's their call," she said.

