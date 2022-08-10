Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'I Know Those' Docs; 'This Is Completely Phony'

Denouncing the former administration "headhunters" investigating former President Donald Trump, former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the Mar-a-Lago raid targeting documents is a "completely phony" excuse to search Trump.

"I can guarantee you — I know those documents — this is completely phony, completely phony," Giuliani told Wednesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance," adding that he has spoken with Trump to offer him moral support but no legal advice.

Giuliani blasted the Department of Justice, saying it has broken the standard of U.S. criminal justice that crimes are investigated, not people in search of a crime.

"I just don't think we have that level of fairness or decency left anymore among these Biden people," Giuliani told host Eric Bolling. "They're basically headhunters and they're political people. They're not prosecutors.

"And the combination of it was that disgusting raid the other night, and why we are spending so much time analyzing it. How many times are they going to play this show on us?"

Giuliani also criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James for saying during her campaign for the job she was going to find ways to sue then-President Trump.

"It's yet another indication of their inappropriate obsession — to the point of destroying our Constitution — with Donald Trump," Giuliani said. "I mean, I've never heard of an attorney general candidate running for office, saying, 'I'm going to get someone.'

"You know if it weren't Donald Trump, the liberal media would have been outraged. Imagine my running for attorney general, saying, 'I'm going to get so-and-so.'"

James' work is a prime example of the miscarriage of justice against Trump, Giuliani concluded.

"She's been investigating this now for years; she can't articulate a crime — in other words, this is an investigation in search of a crime," Giuliani said. "She didn't tell you I'm going to prosecute him for stealing $50,000 or for sexual abuse, or I'm going to prosecute him for lying, or I'm going to prosecute him for a specific crime, right?

"She said I'm going to search and find something. Now that is so highly inappropriate. It's part of what is switched with our society, to turn our system of justice into a corrupted one."

