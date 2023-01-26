Huckabee to Newsmax: Tell DirecTV 'You Just Don't Matter to Us That Much Anymore'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee implored Newsmax viewers to tell DirecTV that "you just don't matter to us that much anymore" if it continues to silence conservative voices.

Joining "Prime News" on Thursday, the former Republican presidential candidate said that the only way deplatforming can end is if there's "a cumulative impact of people" speaking up who are viewers, stockholders, and lawmakers.

"Here's a company that's paying CNN, one of the most disgusting, despicable excuses for a news channel. And they won't pay fair with a legitimate channel like Newsmax," Huckabee stated.

"Newsmax may have a point of view, but then who doesn't? But the point is that there are a lot of Americans who really like Newsmax. The growing audience says so," he continued, adding that "customers need to let their voices be heard."

His comments arrive one day after DirecTV's parent company AT&T kicked Newsmax off their satellite service, which features more than 13 million users, claiming that the step was over high licensing fees demanded by Newsmax.

But Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy has shot back at that narrative — insisting that nearly 20 smaller liberal networks, "even with tiny ratings, get fees" that are much pricier than what the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel asked for.

