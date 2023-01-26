×
Huckabee to Newsmax: Tell DirecTV 'You Just Don't Matter to Us That Much Anymore'

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:15 PM EST

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee implored Newsmax viewers to tell DirecTV that "you just don't matter to us that much anymore" if it continues to silence conservative voices.

Joining "Prime News" on Thursday, the former Republican presidential candidate said that the only way deplatforming can end is if there's "a cumulative impact of people" speaking up who are viewers, stockholders, and lawmakers.

"Here's a company that's paying CNN, one of the most disgusting, despicable excuses for a news channel. And they won't pay fair with a legitimate channel like Newsmax," Huckabee stated.

"Newsmax may have a point of view, but then who doesn't? But the point is that there are a lot of Americans who really like Newsmax. The growing audience says so," he continued, adding that "customers need to let their voices be heard."

His comments arrive one day after DirecTV's parent company AT&T kicked Newsmax off their satellite service, which features more than 13 million users, claiming that the step was over high licensing fees demanded by Newsmax.

But Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy has shot back at that narrative — insisting that nearly 20 smaller liberal networks, "even with tiny ratings, get fees" that are much pricier than what the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel asked for.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

  • [When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]
  • If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338.

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: IWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:15 PM
