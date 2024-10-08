Newsmax Now on YouTube TV!

Some big news today: Newsmax joins YouTube TV's cable TV lineup on Wednesday at noon ET.

YouTube TV is the pay TV service of the ubiquitous video streamer and one of the fastest-growing virtual cable services in the nation.

Now Newsmax, the 4th highest-rated cable news channel, will be available to subscribers of YouTube TV's Base Plan. [Sign up or More Info Here]

YouTube TV lists its channels alphabetically, so viewers will find Newsmax under the "N" listings.

Subscribers can also personalize their lineup using personal channel preferences.

The new addition of YouTube TV places Newsmax in nearly 60 million pay TV homes, putting it in the top tier of cable network reach.

Newsmax is already carried by all major cable operators, including Directv, Xfinity, Dish, Spectrum, Cox, Optimum and more. [Find Newsmax on your cable systems – More Info]

Now YouTube viewers will be able to watch Newsmax's highly rated weekday evening lineup, now led by "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" at 6 p.m. ET, followed by "Rob Schmitt Tonight" at 7 p.m, then the new "Finnerty" show at 8 p.m.

The night time primetime lineup includes "Greg Kelly Reports" at 9 p.m. and "Chris Plante The Right Squad" at 10 p.m.

YouTube TV is a streaming service that includes live TV from 100+ broadcast, cable, and regional sports networks.

YouTube TV is also the exclusive home of the "NFL Sunday Ticket," providing more football games than other distributor.

It's the fourth largest pay TV provider in the U.S. and the fastest growing pay TV platform.

When you sign up for a YouTube TV subscription, you also get:

Live TV from major broadcast networks

Live sports

Popular cable & premium networks

Unlimited DVR space

Up to 6 accounts for 1 price

Spanish language programming available.

Also with YouTube TV you can also watch Newsmax on all your devices, such as your phone, tablet, computer or TV.

With the Base Plan, you can watch on up to three devices at the same time. Watching on a computer and a mobile device at the same time counts as two of the three available devices.

So check out Newsmax on YouTube TV and catch the fastest-growing cable news channel on the fastest-growing pay TV provider!

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com