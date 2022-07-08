Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Wisconsin Drop-box Ban 'Big Win for Voter Integrity'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to bar absentee ballot drop boxes in the state is ''a big win for voter integrity'' and ''restoring confidence in our elections.''

On ''American Agenda,'' Waltz asserted that the ruling was ''yet another rollback'' of measures enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic that benefited Democrats.

''For example, drop boxes, unsupervised, were used heavily in and around Philadelphia but not out in the more rural suburbs in Pennsylvania,'' Waltz said. ''This is another step forward, but ... we still have a long way to go because people can still harvest by mail.''

He added that several states have taken up their constitutional duty to better protect elections, specifically pointing out the examples of Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin.

Waltz, a former Green Beret who is now a colonel in the National Guard, called the Army's decision to boot over 60,000 active soldiers due to their vaccination status ''an absolute blow to the military's readiness.''

''You'll hear proponents of this say, 'Well, this is all about law and good order and discipline, and you can't have soldiers picking and choosing what shots to take,' but we all know there's a real gray area here,'' the congressman said of the COVID vaccine.

''This vaccine was developed under emergency use. They're still lacking long-term research,'' he continued, adding that the shot should be an ''individual health decision.''

Waltz further warned that the Army's decision to kick out members was made amid China's historic military buildup and thus poses a national security risk.

''How ironic. That's where this virus came from,'' he said.

Waltz is seeking reelection in Florida's 6th Congressional District. He faces Charles E. Davis in the state's Aug. 23 GOP primary.

