Vernon Jones: RINOs 'Talk Like Ron DeSantis but Walk Like Mitt Romney'

Democrat-turned-Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones told Newsmax on Friday that he switched parties to stand up to the radical left and is standing with Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., to call out fake Republicans that ''talk like Ron DeSantis but walk like Mitt Romney.''

''We’re looking for some true conservatives. Those who would fight for our freedoms. Fight for the Constitution. That would stand up and oppose and take on that liberal mob,'' Jones said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' where he appeared with Mooney. ''You cannot fight with one hand behind your back. You have to go all-in on them because they will do it to you.''

The comments from Jones come as he prepares for a contested Republican primary on May 24 in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District against trucker Mike Collins, former Rep. Paul Broun and state Rep. Timothy Barr.

Mooney voiced similar comments to Jones' on the number of RINOs in the party. He specifically criticized his primary opponent, Rep. David McKinley, who was recently endorsed by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

McKinley and Mooney are competing for the same seat after the 2020 Census netted West Virginia one less House district, according to FiveThirtyEight.

''My opponent, I call him a RINO [Republican In Name Only]. He votes with the Democrats so much, now Democrats are supporting him,'' Mooney asserted. ''It’s not just Joe Manchin — Andrew Yang endorsed him. The National Education Association gave him a donation. Liberal groups are supporting my liberal Republican candidate.''

The conservative group Heritage Action scored McKinley a 93% for the current House session, far above his lifetime score of 60%. The same group gave Mooney a session score of 98% and a lifetime score of 91%.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch. 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here