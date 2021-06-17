Who Watches Newsmax? Study Says Independent Voters Do, Big Time

Here’s a shocker for the media establishment: Newsmax leads all major cable news channels with the highest percent of viewership from independent voters.

A recent comprehensive study conducted by media analytics giant Nielsen-MRI Fusion profiled Newsmax's audience and found some surprising — and positive — information.

The study found Newsmax led the cable news pack with viewers who are "Middle-of-the-Road/No Political Affiliation."

Some 37% of Newsmax viewers described themselves as independents, while CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News each drew a solid 35%.

Newsmax viewers also take their civic duty to vote seriously, with 70% of viewers always voting in national, state, or local elections.

The Nielsen-MRI fusion study reported that Newsmax viewers — more than 30 million who regularly watch the channel — are affluent, educated, civic-minded, and enjoy vibrantly active lifestyles.

And the study reveals our viewers are exactly the kind of attentive, receptive consumers who are coveted by advertisers and marketers from coast to coast.

They make up the "New Face of Newsmax" — delivering demographics that can’t be matched by such staid and stale news war horses as Fox, CNN, MSNBC, and CNBC.

"This study shows that Newsmax attracts a very diverse group of Americans from all backgrounds," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said. "But one thing they have in common is their appetite for real news delivered by objective journalists with no axes to grind — something that’s resonating with independent voters."

The Nielsen-MRI study reveals that Newsmax viewers are well educated and have higher incomes, beating the U.S. averages for college education, household incomes over $100,000 annually, and OTT capability for easy access to streaming TV.

Among the study’s other findings:

Top jobs held by Newsmax viewers include positions in education, office/administration, sales, management, construction, and farming.

People who watch Newsmax live extremely active lifestyles. They go out to eat, entertain friends, participate in outdoor activities, play sports, and listen to podcasts.

Newsmax attracts an equal mix of the sexes, with a 50/50 male-female split.

The median household income of our viewers is $67,000, with 39% earning more than $100,000. And some 79% own their own homes.

Two out of three Newsmax viewers are spiritual, saying a prayer as part of their daily life.

They engage in many interesting hobbies including: antiques, trading cards, gardening, and stamp collecting.

One in three are the family decision makers who purchase household furnishings and goods.

Among the sports they enjoy are: fishing, golf, hunting with a rifle or a bow and arrow, tennis, snow skiing, surfing and swimming, walking, water skiing, and bicycle riding.

In addition, the Newsmax audience is spread equally across the country — a big plus for our national advertisers.

And Newsmax viewers over-index for pet ownership, which are so important to our families.

"We are also the home for pet owners and specifically dog owners," says Jason Villar, VP of Media/Market Research & Insights. "From pet care to walks to all that goes along with owning a dog, Newsmax viewers are in the sweet-spot for advertisers looking for customers."

The bottom line is that Newsmax is the clear choice for millions of Americans from wide-ranging economic backgrounds in every corner of the country.

"Newsmax has an audience that is both blue collar and white collar," said Villar. "That proves our audience is made up of hard-working Americans who are striving for the American dream for themselves and their families. They work in occupations from education to C-Level titles to construction, ranging from Wall Street to Main Street."

Newsmax’s content is resonating with the television audience, as the channel has, in the last year, catapulted to be the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the nation.

Additionally, our audience is flocking to Newsmax.com for up-to-the-minute news headlines and story updates.

A study of April web traffic shows that out of the 50 top news websites in the U.S., Newsmax.com has seen the second-highest growth, up 171% year-over-year, according to Press Gazette, a journalism news website.

Yes, this is the changing face of Newsmax.

It’s a face that is the future of news in America.

A face that rejects biased reporting and dedicates Newsmax to deliver the very best journalism anywhere, in sum "Real News for Real People."