Harward to Newsmax: Iran Should Surrender Nuclear Material in Talks

Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward said the United States should push for Iran to relinquish uranium-related materials and accept strict international oversight as part of any future nuclear negotiations, arguing such steps are essential to preventing weaponization.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Agenda," Harward said it would be reasonable for U.S. negotiators to seek commitments from Tehran that go beyond limiting enrichment activities, including handing over nuclear material and agreeing to binding restrictions on both nuclear and missile development.

"Sure they can," Harward said when asked whether Iran could give up uranium-related capabilities as part of a deal.

"I think that should be part of the negotiations, but I don’t know what the administration is asking for."

The United States and Iran began historic face-to-face negotiations Saturday in Pakistan, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets entered its seventh week.

The U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and the Iranian one led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf discussed with Pakistan how to advance the ceasefire already threatened by deep disagreements and Israel’s continued attacks against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, whose health ministry said the death toll has surpassed 2,000.

Iran’s state-run news agency said the three-party talks began after Iranian preconditions, including a reduction in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, were met.

Iran’s delegation told state television it had presented "red lines" in meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, including compensation for damage caused by U.S.-Israeli strikes that launched the war on Feb. 28 and releasing Iran’s frozen assets.

Harward, who previously served as a senior national security official, said any agreement should include a clear pledge from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons, either through uranium enrichment or missile program development.

He emphasized that such commitments must be formalized and independently verified.

"In my opinion, you need to hand over the material and make an agreement that you’re not going to pursue weaponization," he said.

He added that enforcement would be critical, pointing to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a credible third-party monitor. The Vienna-based organization has previously conducted inspections under earlier nuclear agreements with Iran.

"That needs to be signed and then inspected by a third party like the International Atomic Energy Agency, who’s done that in the past," Harward said.

His remarks come amid ongoing questions about the direction of U.S. policy toward Iran’s nuclear program and whether renewed negotiations could lead to a revised agreement or stricter conditions than those included in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Harward framed his proposal as one of several possible approaches negotiators could consider, but stressed that any deal must ultimately guarantee that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons.

"I think those are all options and part of the negotiations," he said. "And so that’s what I would be asking for for this administration."

He concluded that a combination of material transfer, binding commitments, and rigorous inspections would provide the strongest assurance.

"That would ensure there’s no nuclear weapons program at the end of the day," Harward said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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