Rep. Emmer to Newsmax: Biden 'Thinks He Can Fool the American People'

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's rare press briefing earlier in the day was ''tone-deaf'' and that the administration believes ''they can fool the American people.''

Emmer, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, added while appearing on ''Spicer & Co.'' that Biden's message on Wednesday is not what average Americans care about.

''They're talking about inflation. They're talking about the inflation that's at a 40-year high. They're talking about the crime wave that the rhetoric and the policies of these socialist Democrats have created across this country. They're talking about the border. They're talking about the incompetence that is the Biden administration,'' he listed.

He also critized Biden for his actions and response to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan at the press conference.

''Bottom line is this president has failed on every promise he made,'' Emmer said. ''We just watched a press conference where he literally stood in front of the press, told them that he has nothing to apologize for when it comes to Afghanistan.''

''There are 13 service men and women who lost their lives as a direct result of the incompetence of this administration, and they just don't listen, and they don't appear to want to change their approach.''

Emmer also commented on the gradual disapproval of the Biden presidency. He cited a recent Quinnipiac University poll showing Biden's approval at only 33% among respondents.

''The question that most people are asking is 'Who are those 33% who think this guy is doing a decent job?''' Emmer said. ''A vast majority of the country understands that he has been a complete failure, whether it's inflation, whether it's the crime wave, whether it's the border, whether it's just general incompetence he has failed every step of the way.''

''And by the way, that's why the voters in this country will show up next November, and they're going to make a change — restoring Republicans into the majority,'' he added.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here