Sen. Daines to Newsmax: Biden Has Been a 'Complete Failure' in First Year

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Newsmax that if President Joe Biden were honest, he would say at a Wednesday press briefing that he has been a ''complete failure'' in his first year as president.

''It would be a slap in the face to say anything else but that,'' Daines said on Wednesday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''We're facing the highest levels of inflation in 40 years. That is the roughest measure of all of them because it hurts the people who can afford it the least by shrinking their paychecks,'' he continued, listing areas he believes Biden has failed to deliver on.

''On energy, he's declared war on American energy. We're seeing energy prices skyrocketing. On the first day he was sworn in office, he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. He's given a green light to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in the Nord Stream pipeline. On the southern border, the Mexican cartels now have control of it.''

The comments by Daines came as Biden was to hold a rare press conference regarding issues including the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to CNN.

Biden told reporters that he ''didn't overpromise'' in his turbulent first year as president and blamed Republicans in Congress for their refusal to work with him.

Further, the president suggested that a ''minor incursion'' by Russia into Ukraine would elicit a lesser response than a full-scale invasion of the country.

