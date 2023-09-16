Rep. Perry to Newsmax: 'Mountain of Evidence' Building on Biden

A "mountain of evidence" is building daily against President Joe Biden, and an impeachment inquiry had to be opened so that House committees could subpoena bank records that will "fill in the blanks," Rep. Scott Perry said on Newsmax Saturday.

"He said that he was unaware of his son's business activities, but not only was he unaware, he was inextricably linked, when we know that he had meetings at the [Naval] Observatory, which is where the vice president lives, with these business partners," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Further, Perry said that Biden, while vice president, "likely changed American policy" based on the wishes of the business partners, "most notably the firing of the prosecutor general in Ukraine who was pursuing the country that his son Hunter Biden was working for ... the prosecutor was fired at the behest of that company in exchange for $1 billion in loan guarantees from the United States of America."

House Oversight Committee James Comer has also indicated that he may be closer to pinning down the money trail involving the president, and Perry said "that is significant."

"That's why we need this additional authority because the information is not forthcoming," he said.

"We're going to have to request it, likely under subpoena. But remember, we have an FBI informant who's a trusted informant who says that President Biden is involved in extortion in Ukraine," Perry added. "The value of that extortion was $5 million to Hunter and $5 million to Joe Biden. That money is sitting somewhere, and we need to find out where that is."

