Newsmax's July Ratings Zoom as Fox News Sinks

Newsmax's surge in the cable TV ratings continued through July, as Nielsen reported it registered large weekday ratings boosts year over year, as Fox News continues to see significant declines.

The July ratings book found that Newsmax registered an impressive 88% percent jump in prime time, among all viewers, year over year.

Nielsen also reported Newsmax witnessed 62% in total day and 56% in day-time ratings Monday through Friday.

Fox News saw a precipitous drop in ratings after cancelling "Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and those ratings declines appear to be sticking through July.

Nielsen reported that Fox News saw declines in key day parts for July: down 26% in prime time, 21% in total day and 14% in daytime.

"It's clear millions of Americans have made the switch to Newsmax, and they like what the see," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

“They also like our powerhouse lineup starting with Greta Van Susteren every night at 6pm Eastern,” Ruddy said.

The July success comes after Newsmax led the top cable news competition — including Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN — in ratings growth for the second quarter of 2023.

According to Nielsen, Newsmax registered strong Q2 2023 growth, including a 1 26% increase in total audience in prime time Monday to Friday.