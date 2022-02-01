Nikki Haley: US Athletes Entering Chinese 'Surveillance State' for Olympics

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Biden administration needs to tell U.S. athletes competing in this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing ''exactly what they're walking into'' with China.

Haley, a Republican former governor of South Carolina, said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance'' that U.S. officials should clarify to athletes that China is a ''surveillance state that thinks genocide is OK.''

The comments from Haley come amid a recent opinion piece published in USA Today alongside Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, that warned U.S. athletes about the health and security risks of the 2022 Olympics.

Haley told host Eric Bolling that China ''will be watching every move, listen to every word, and pay attention to every action that these athletes take.''

''If they do one thing wrong, they have already said they will be punished according to Chinese law. That's dangerous, and I think that the athletes are going unprotected. Many of them can't go with their families due to COVID protocols. And someone needed to tell them this is what you're walking into, and this is why you need to be careful.''

The former U.N. ambassador also said that an alleged Russian plan to invade Ukraine resulted from the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August.

''I think it's because of Afghanistan that we have the problems with Russia wanting to invade Ukraine. That we have the planes flying over Taiwan by China. The reason that we have Iran sitting there, calling all the shots in terms of terrorism. It's the reason that Kim in North Korea is shooting ballistic missiles,'' Haley said.

''It's all because of the failure that Biden had in Afghanistan, and the worst part is Biden continues to show weakness. Russia would not be doing this if they felt any deterrence whatsoever.''

