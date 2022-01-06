Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Memorializing Jan. 6 Riot 'Nothing but a Show'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris' comparison of the Jan. 6 riot last year to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor was ''insulting'' to Americans who endured ''antifa-BLM riots'' in 2020.

''This whole thing, it's nothing but a show,'' Greene said Thursday on ''Greg Kelly Reports.''

''It's a movie we've been to before. We watched it with Russia collusion. It's the same playbook, and it's all starting again, and it's going to just keep on going throughout this year, and it's all about campaign season and politics,'' she said.

Greene asked how the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, ''benefited'' then-President Donald Trump.

''How did a riot, how did a security breach at the Capitol, help him when it stopped Republican members of Congress objecting and being able to go through real evidence of election fraud?''

