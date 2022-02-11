Sen. Lankford: Biden Focused on Failed Agenda, Not Constitutional Obligations

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Friday that President Biden is late to deliver his first State of the Union "because everything he's done has been so late."

"Everything has been late. Everything has been behind. His White House has been extremely disorganized," Lankford said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"[Sen.] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] and [Rep.] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] still haven't done last year's budget. That was due Sept. 30. They're now just doing another continuing resolution, saying, 'We'll do it sometime in March,'" he added.

Lankford attributed the lagging obligations of the White House to prioritizing more extensive agenda plans, which have yet to pass, instead.

"They've been focused on breaking the filibuster, trying to be able to give away money to folks, trying to be able to federalize elections, all the things they failed to be able to do [kept] them from doing the essential things that they're actually assigned to do constitutionally," he claimed.

The senator said that poor foreign policy decisions by the Biden administration have "set up" Russia to invade Ukraine "at any point."

"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is well prepared and well-positioned to be able to move in and try to be able to crush the Ukrainian government," Lankford said.

"One of the factors of this from the very beginning has been Biden immediately relieving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, basically giving a green light to Russia to say that, 'We're going to allow you to be able to just gain more money and more influence into Europe.'"

Lankford also stressed the need to reimpose sanctions on Russia, but is against the idea of putting U.S. boots on the ground.

"The key thing that we can do at this point is to be able to actually be forceful in this process and to be clear on sanctions. We don't need to have American troops there, but to be able to make a clear statement to the Russians that if you move, we could do this," he stated.

