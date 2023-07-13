×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax tv | gen. petraeus | cluster bombs | ukraine

Gen. Petraeus to Newsmax: Cluster Bombs Should've Been Sent Earlier

By    |   Thursday, 13 July 2023 08:22 PM EDT

Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told Newsmax that cluster munitions should have been sent to Ukraine earlier.

Appearing Thursday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Petraeus argued that the controversial bombs are critical to penetrating Russian defenses in Ukraine's occupied eastern and southern regions.

Kyiv confirmed this week that it had received the munitions, which are prohibited in over 100 countries because they can release smaller bomblets that kill indiscriminately over a wide area.

In addition, bomblets that do not immediately explode can lay dormant and endanger civilians.

"Ukraine is going to use these on their own territory," Petraeus insisted. "Not in civilian areas — as the Russians have been using them on their territory — but in military areas to try to get through these very heavily-layered defenses of minefields, tank ditches, trench lines ... and so forth."

According to the retired U.S. general, the failure rate of Russian cluster bombs is "much, much higher than the rate of those that we'll provide, which are well under 2.5%."

Petraeus, however, acknowledged that the dud rate of 2.5% is still higher than the 1% agreed to internationally at the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which the U.S. has not signed.

"These are not nuclear weapons. These are small munitions. Yes, they are very dangerous. But again, also the Ukrainians are running out of artillery and out of rockets. We are ramping up our production as rapidly as we can," Petraeus said.

"Keep in mind that this ground is already covered with massive numbers of duds from Russian munitions that they have been using," he said, adding that "this is their territory at the end of the day."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told Newsmax that cluster munitions should have been sent to Ukraine earlier. Appearing Thursday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Petraeus argued that the controversial bombs are ...
newsmax tv, gen. petraeus, cluster bombs, ukraine
332
2023-22-13
Thursday, 13 July 2023 08:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved