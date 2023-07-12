Zelenskyy Seeks Long-Range Weapons in Talks With Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday his country needs long-range weapons to fight Russian forces in Ukraine, and that he would raise the issue at talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

In comments while in Lithuania for meetings with NATO leaders, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for a decision to provide Kyiv with cluster munitions, saying they were needed for Ukraine's defense and to help take back Russian-occupied territory.

Zelenskyy reiterated assurances that the weapons would be used only on military targets in Ukraine.

"Russia is constantly using cluster munitions on our territory. They fight exclusively on our soil. They kill our people," he said. "The aid that we can get from the U.S. regarding the cluster munitions is purely for military targets, especially in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."

"This is absolutely controllable and will not be used anywhere else. There must be justice," he said.