DeSantis Agrees With Trump: No Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday in opposing the Biden administration's plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Talking with New England-based talk show host Howie Carr, DeSantis confirmed that he would not pursue security assistance to Ukraine with the unpredictable bombs over fears that it would "escalate this conflict."

"I think that right now, you have an open-ended blank check. There's no clear objective for victory. And this is kind of dragging on and on," DeSantis said.

"I think it probably runs a risk of escalation," he continued. "Basically, what I said from the beginning is no weapons that could lead to attacks inside Russia or escalating the conflict. We cannot become involved in this directly."

His comments came one day after Trump condemned the Biden administration's decision to provide the munitions, which pose risks to civilians by scattering submunitions that can then lay dormant.

"Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine — he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration," the former president warned.

Biden is just returning from negotiations with United States allies at this year's North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, during which Ukraine was a chief topic of discussion.

On Wednesday, top nations in the alliance agreed to negotiate long-term bilateral security commitments for Ukraine to build up its land, sea, and air defenses to deter future Russian attacks.