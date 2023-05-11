Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Media Take on Biden Probe Unsurprising

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told Newsmax on Thursday it is not shocking the mainstream media is making claims that evidence Comer and his committee uncovered regarding alleged influence peddling by President Joe Biden and his family had no direct ties to the president.

"Well, I'm not surprised," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "If you go back to December when we announced the investigation, the media said the [Hunter Biden] laptop was Russian disinformation and that no one had ever accused Joe Biden of doing anything wrong.

"Fast forward to today, less than 100 days after receiving subpoena power in February, we produced bank documents [and] we proved that Joe Biden lied to the American people about whether or not his family received money from China.

"We proved that the media was wrong, saying that none of the payments made to the family members ever happened while he was in office, and we listed nine family members that received payment. And even then, the media still turns a blind eye or says, 'Well, they didn't prove Joe did anything wrong.'"

One of the most incriminating pieces of evidence could still be in the hands of the FBI, which did not respond to a Comer subpoena to turn over an unclassified document which a federal whistleblower alleges contains evidence of an arrangement between Biden, when he was vice president, and a foreign adversary involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.

"What's amazing about what the whistleblower has alleged is a pattern of influence peddling in a country that we haven't mentioned yet," Comer said. "And he describes how the payments were made to the Biden family members and to the president himself.

"The amazing thing about this is these claims were made in 2020, three years before I produced the evidence that showed that all these shell companies were created and that they were wiring money, laundering money from account to account until it finally ended up in the Biden bank accounts."

Comer said the next step is to take the FBI to court to force the agency to produce the document. He also said Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden business associate who has accused the president of being directly involved in meetings about receiving money from China, has an open invitation to talk to his committee.

"We have been in communication with a lot of people like Bobulinski, who were involved in some of these different Biden business deals, so we're very blessed," Comer said. "We have a lot of informants that have pointed us in the right direction. That's how we knew where to go to subpoena certain bank records."

