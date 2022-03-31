Rep. Jim Jordan: Big Tech, Big Media Colluded to Censor Hunter Biden Story

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday that if Republicans take back the House this year, they will answer the two "why" questions on the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"Why did Big Tech collude with Big Media to keep this story from the American people?" Jordan suggested on "Spicer & Co."

"And then maybe the bigger why question is: Why is the mainstream press all of a sudden talking about it?" he added. "Why suddenly are they now talking about this and confirming everything ... [we] knew 18 months ago."

Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, laid out what the panel would do if he became chairman after the midterm elections.

"We got to look into this school board issue; we got to look into the border situation, the chaotic situation that has developed under [President] Joe Biden — 2 million illegal immigrants coming across our border — those are in our jurisdiction," he said.

Jordan also pledged to investigate the Hunter Biden laptop story, "particularly as it impacts Big Tech."

"It's why we sent the letters we did today to Twitter and to Facebook," Jordan said about two letters sent to the companies regarding the alleged suppression of the Hunter Biden story ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

"How we may go about exactly who may be subpoenaed, who may not. Some people may come forward. You just don't know. But right now, this is in the Justice Department."

Jordan said that a special counsel investigating the Hunter Biden-Burisma connection "may be the route that has to happen." He also suggested, however, that some in the media believe the Department of Justice's investigation may produce an indictment.