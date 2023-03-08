Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: DirecTV Needs 'Diversity of Information'

On Wednesday morning, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., teased that there could be congressional "hearings in the works" regarding conservative media companies being censored, or in the case of Newsmax, being deplatformed by DirecTV back in late January — a controversial move that remains a daily talking point in Congress.

And on Wednesday night, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, reiterated that congressional leaders are trying to preserve conservative media's access to freedom of expression, particularly in the cable realm.

"I believe that people need access to a diversity of information, because it's too easy for one side or the other to propagandize," Cornyn said to Newsmax, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Cornyn continued: "I certainly would support Newsmax getting back ... with DirecTV, and that people get access to good, quality information across the board."

The Newsmax-DirecTV dispute can still be resolved by the principal parties, said Cornyn, "but it's certainly something that I will look into, to see if there's a role for Congress to play."

Newsmax currently ranks as the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape and a top 20 channel overall.

The network also reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings.

When AT&T's DirecTV purged Newsmax from the channel lineup, it cited "cost-cutting" measures.

However, AT&T's DirecTV already carries 22 liberal news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

