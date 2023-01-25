Rep. Waltz: DirecTV Dropping Newsmax 'Liberal Censorship on Steroids'

On Tuesday, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla. fired off a tweet in support of Newsmax, while criticizing DirecTV for caving "to the woke mob" amid rumors of dropping the news network from its lineup.

On Wednesday, after Newsmax had been canceled by DirecTV, Waltz doubled down on his social-media remarks by characterizing DirecTV's deplatforming move as "clearly political censorship."

"First, [the Democrats] got OAN [off the air]. And now, they're going to seek to starve Newsmax of well-deserved revenue," Waltz told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with host Lyndsay Keith.

"This is liberal censorship on steroids. Period," said Waltz. "I think the American people are smart enough to decide how they want to receive their news and what type of news they get. They want all viewpoints. But that's not how liberals view it. They want to squash it."

Similar to environmental, social, and governance, or ESG initiatives, supported by left-leaning organizations, Waltz said, "If you don't believe in the [liberal] orthodoxy of diversity, the environment, the climate, they start seeking to starve firms out of revenue.

"This is right out of that playbook, and we're going to do everything we can to stop it," Waltz added.

During his interview, Waltz also responded to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his prediction of Congress "losing trust" in the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee, in the wake of Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., being removed from the powerful group by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"Well, that's a little bit rich, coming from someone who repeatedly — as a chairman of the intelligence committee — lied to the American people, lied about the Russia hoax, lied about the Hunter Biden laptop," said Waltz of Schiff.

The Florida Republican continued: "[Schiff] was one of those who led the letter of '50 other intelligence officials' ... to say the [Biden laptop] was Russian disinformation. And every newspaper that went along with it is now falling over themselves to say, 'Hey, [the laptop] actually was legitimate.' I think the level of trust that has been lost ... is with him. It's also a bit arrogant to say that 210 other [House] Democrats can't fill out that role" on committees.

"At the end of the day, [the new makeup of the intelligence] committee is unique," added Waltz.

