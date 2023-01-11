Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Timing of Biden Papers Discovery Suspicious

The announcement that classified documents were found before the November midterm elections by a personal lawyer for President Joe Biden was only made public well after the elections raises suspicions, Rep. Michael Waltz told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Florida Republican said on "Wake Up America" that "the timing certainly is convenient" and said that between the discovery of the classified materials and the public acknowledgment of it, "you had Attorney General Merrick Garland announce ... a special counsel for President Trump" for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Waltz said it's crucial to determine what Garland "knew then in terms of these documents [in Biden's office] as he's announcing a special counsel to go after Trump."

Waltz, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said Democrats and the mainstream media are trying to whitewash the incident and make it appear that it's not similar to the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida, "because this was self-reporting and they are cooperating."

But Waltz asked if it actually was self-reporting.

"Who has had access over the last five years who has been in and out of this office?" he said.

Waltz added that "the University of Pennsylvania that houses the Biden Center is one of the largest recipient of Chinese funds. It's incredible that the documents apparently had to deal with Ukraine, of all things, in addition to other top secret compartmented information, so this is just rich with irony."

Waltz said "it stinks to high heaven, and [will be] added to the list of things we're going to get to the bottom of in a Republican-run House."

