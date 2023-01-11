McCarthy Confirms Removal of Schiff, Omar, Swalwell From House Panels

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., confirmed that he will remove three high-profiled Democrats from committees in the new Congress.

McCarthy plans to boot Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee, and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee as payback for Democrats ousting Republicans from panels.

Democrats had stripped Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of their committee assignments in the last Congress.

"McCARTHY confirms Swalwell, Schiff & Omar will be off committees they'd previously served: intel/foreign affairs," The Associated Press congressional reporter Farnoush Amiri tweeted Tuesday night.

"Swalwell can't get a security clearance in the private sector. I'm not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied to the American public…"

McCarthy a year ago said he would block Omar, Schiff, Swalwell and other Democrats from serving on committees should Republicans win the House in the midterm elections.

"The Democrats have created a new thing where they're picking and choosing who can be on committees," McCarthy told Breitbart.

"Never in the history [of Congress] have you had the majority tell the minority who can be on committee. But this new standard which these Democrats have voted for — if Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the private sector, there is no reason why he should be given one to be on Intel or Homeland Security. He will not be serving there."

In March 2021, McCarthy filed a two-page House resolution demanding Swalwell be removed from the committee due to his "troublesome" connections to a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

Schiff headed up the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and was a member of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House select committee that investigated events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

In November, McCarthy reiterated his intent to remove Omar from her committee assignment due to her antisemitic remarks.

"Last year, I promised that when I became Speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated anti-semitic and anti-American remarks," McCarthy tweeted. "I'm keeping that promise."