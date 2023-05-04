Newsmax Announces New Show With Chris Plante

Newsmax will launch a new prime-time show hosted by Chris Plante beginning on Monday, May 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

"Chris Plante The Right Squad" will be an exciting panel show led by Plante and will include Newsmax veteran Jenn Pellegrino along with three other regular panelists.

The show marks a major new addition to the Newsmax lineup that begins each night with Greta Van Susteren's "The Record," followed by "Rob Schmitt Tonight," and "Eric Bolling The Balance."

A seasoned television journalist and syndicated radio host, Plante each weekday night will join with "The Right Squad" as his team features strong analysis with dynamic conversation and debates.

"The Right Squad" will talk about the major events that are affecting America — and no topic will be off-limits.

Plante is known to audiences for his quick wit, cutting analysis of social and political issues, and his ability to put current news events into context.

"Chris Plante is an award-winning journalist who delivers fact-based news and opinion while keeping the conversation fun and interesting," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "We are proud he is joining the Newsmax team after years of success at CNN and Cumulus/Westwood One."

Plante is currently the host of "The Chris Plante Show," heard on Washington, D.C.'s, WMAL and syndicated nationally by Westwood One to over 100 stations across the nation. Previously, Plante spent 17 years at CNN with a focus on the Pentagon and national security matters.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the outstanding team at Newsmax and getting to work on a great show dedicated to carving through the fluff to get at the unfiltered truth," Plante said, adding, "And whoever it was that said you can't get the occasional laugh out of today's crazy news obviously did not know me."

"Chris Plante The Right Squad" will be produced from Newsmax's state-of-the-art studios in Washington, D.C.

During his distinguished career in journalism, Plante received the Edward R. Murrow Award for his coverage of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, reporting from the Pentagon.

In his role as a reporter and producer, Chris has piloted fighter jets, flown off of aircraft carriers, driven nuclear-powered warships, and jumped out of perfectly good airplanes. He has covered everything from presidential inaugurations to the everyday politics of Washington, D.C., and street crime.

The son of famed CBS correspondent Bill Plante, Chris represents the third generation of his family to thrive in radio and television news. He may be the only Washington journalist to have been awarded both the Edward R. Murrow Award and the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award for Excellence in Journalism. Chris lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife.

Newsmax Media Inc. operates Newsmax, one of the nation's leading news outlets.

Newsmax, the nation's 4th highest-rated cable news channel, is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through its cable channel Newsmax, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine.

