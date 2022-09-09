Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: US 'in More Danger' Than Before 9/11

Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that he believes the United States is in greater danger today than before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The former New York City mayor, who held office during the turbulent period, said on ''Spicer & Co.'' that his opinion on how safe the country is has changed since the Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

''For every year at this time, until last year, I was always asked, 'Are we safer now?' Even during the Obama era and the Trump era, I would say, 'Yes, we are. ... I mean, we're not perfectly safe. ... They still want to come here and kill us, but we've done very specific things,''' Giuliani said.

''The last two years, and even this year, I have to say we're in more danger than we were before Sept. 11,'' he added.

Giuliani cited reports of now-public Taliban training operations in Afghanistan and the $85 billion of sophisticated weapons left behind as reasons why U.S. national security is in more danger than in the past.

Earlier in the segment, the mayor recalled meeting with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday, following the Sept. 11 attack on New York City as a ''wonderful'' and honoring experience at a dark time.

''I felt a little uncomfortable being singularly honored, because this was a major team effort,'' Giuliani said of the city's response that day. ''And when I went up to her, I said, 'Thank you very much, your majesty, but I have to accept this on behalf of the giants whose shoulders I rested on, the people of the city of New York.'''

''And she said, 'Well, you're being too modest. They needed a leader, and you were the leader,''' he continued. ''And she thanked me for talking about Winston Churchill. Because I had said during the interviews during the time that I was inspired by Winston Churchill.''

