Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Dems Using Migrants to Sustain Power

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that Democrats in her state are using migrants to stay in power.

"I think the Democrats are issuing licenses to illegals so they can go and vote," Tenney said on "Saturday Report."

"Because a lot of people don't realize when you go to register and get your license, there's a tablet in front of you that asks you — on your honor — 'Are you a U.S. citizen?' You can answer yes or no. And the person behind the desk has no idea. And you can put, 'yes.' 'Would you like to register to vote?'

"You know, and you can designate the party, and off you go. You are a registered voter in the state of New York," she said. "And this is happening in other states. So, yes, part of the mission that I think that the Biden administration ... and the New York state government — and I hate to be cynical — is to get these people voting so that they can keep Democrats in a permanent majority, take down this country, destroy our Constitution, and create a one-party rule system based on the authoritarianism that the Democrats have put in place in Albany, which they're trying to do in Washington as well."

In 2019, New York enacted the Green Light Law, which allows undocumented people to get a driver's license without sharing information with immigration offices. Also in 2019, NPR reported that some noncitizens registering for driver's licenses "were confused by the process ... and accidentally registered to vote."

