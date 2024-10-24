Rep. Mike Lawler to Newsmax: Mondaire Jones Is an 'Anti-Israel Zealot'

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that his Democrat opponent for New York's 17th Congressional District, Mondaire Jones, is a "radical anti-Israel zealot."

Lawler is currently in the fight of his political life as Democrats have pumped millions to aid Jones' effort to take back the seat they lost in 2022.

Last night during their debate, Lawler said Jones "exposed himself" for suggesting Israel needs to dismantle some of their settlements in the West Bank.

"He just exposed himself for the radical anti-Israel zealot that he is, and I've been saying this for quite a while, that no matter what he's trying to do today, the reality is this is someone who voted against the Iron Dome four times," Lawler told "Wake Up America." "He was best friends with AOC [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and 'the Squad.' He said we need more people like them in Congress, and these are some of the most anti-Israel bigots that we've ever seen."

Lawler added the only way for there to be peace in the Middle East "is for Arab majority states to recognize Israel's right to exist."

"It's why I fought to get the special envoy for the Abraham Accords Act passed, so that we can work to get Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel," Lawler said. "That will create and bring about peace in the Middle East and other Arab states will follow.

"And then you can actually have a discussion on a two-state solution."

Lawler also touched on the upcoming rally former President Donald Trump will hold at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. The choice of MSG indicates Trump's wants to close out his election campaign "on a high note," Lawler said.

"I think there will be great enthusiasm on Sunday at the Garden," he concluded. "Any New Yorker knows, you always dream about playing at Madison Square Garden, whether it's for the New York Rangers or the New York Knicks. This is the world's most famous arena for a reason. And I'm sure as a New Yorker, President Trump is looking forward to it."

