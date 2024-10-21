Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Dems Coming Full Bore for His Seat

Two years ago, Republican Rep. Mike Lawler pulled off a massive upset in deep blue New York that helped tip the scales in favor of Republicans in the House of Representatives, and now Democrats are gunning to take it back.

Democrats are spending "tens of millions of dollars" this cycle to unseat him in the 17th Congressional District in the Hudson Valley, but Lawler told Newsmax on Monday that he feels "very good" about his position two weeks from the election.

Lawler in 2022 knocked off incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, then chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Now, it's progressive and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., disciple Mondaire Jones whom Democrats have tabbed to try and return the favor.

"Well, look, this race was the difference two years ago between a House Republican majority and a Democratic majority. We defeated the chair of the D-triple-C for the first time in over 42 years and helped end Nancy Pelosi's reign as speaker," Lawler said on "Finnerty." "It was New York and California over two cycles that flipped 10 seats and made the difference. And so, obviously, Democrats are focused on New York and California. They're spending tens of millions of dollars to try and flip these seats back into Democratic control.

"And I feel very good with 15 days to go with where we are; we've been leading in every poll, both public and private. But … upwards of $40 million [will be spent] when all is said and done," he added. "And this is a district Joe Biden won by 10 points that has 80,000 more Democrats than Republicans. So it's a fight to the finish. But I feel very good about where we are."

Lawler is looking forward to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend, an event Lawler said will help energize his race, too.

"As New Yorkers, you always want to be in the world's most famous arena. And obviously, I think President Trump is no exception," Lawler said. "I think there's going to be a lot of enthusiasm there for the former president, as we saw when he campaigned ... in the South Bronx just a few months ago and had over 30,000 New Yorkers show up.

"AOC held a rally right down the road and had about 100 people show up. So it shows you the difference in enthusiasm."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com