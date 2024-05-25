WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new york | crime | migrants | desposito

Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Migrants Sucking up Americans' Resources

Saturday, 25 May 2024 12:51 PM EDT

Americans are sick of their tax dollars going to migrants, veteran New York City officer and New York Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax.

"There are places where those resources that normally would be utilized by good, hardworking Americans are being sucked up at this point by migrants," D'Esposito said on "Wake up America Weekend."

The New York Times reported that on Thursday, during former President Donald Trump's rally in the Bronx, attendees began shouting "Build the wall."

D'Esposito, during his appearance, said that since President Joe Biden took office, crime in New York City has skyrocketed. Trump has made staunch remarks that he would conduct the largest mass deportation in U.S. history — a solution he says would alleviate the crime wave plaguing "sanctuary cities."

Saturday, 25 May 2024 12:51 PM
