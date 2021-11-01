Reps. Cline and Van Drew: Biden Policies Will Lose in Virginia, New Jersey

With the governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey getting tighter as the elections draw down to the wire, Republicans of the House of Representatives predict big wins on Tuesday and rejection of President Joe Biden's policies by voters in their states.

As the president's poll numbers continue to fall, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, both Democrats, both may be caught up in the anti-Biden sentiment, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., and Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax.

"The president's poll numbers are tanking because he's trying to sell socialism on a nation and on a commonwealth of Virginia that rejects it, and we're going to see tomorrow in a state that elected him by 10 points," Cline said Monday on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Republican Glenn Youngkin, Cline said, has a positive agenda for Virginia that rejects socialism.

Youngkin has climbed from behind in the polls to even, and on the eve of the election sits 2 points ahead of McAuliffe, 49%-47%, in the latest Trafalgar poll.

Cline attributed Youngkin's rise in the polls to his focus on issues that matter to families.

"They're focused on education, jobs," he said. "You know, COVID is important, but this governor we've got right now, [Democrat] Ralph Northam, he shut the state down unnecessarily to the extreme. And you know, parents want their kids back in school. They want to be back on the job. And with Biden inflation looming, they don't want Biden's liberal policies pushed down at the state and local level."

Van Drew said he hopes voters in New Jersey look at Murphy's record and don't give him another term.

"I think the next two governors in the United States of America are going to be Jack Ciattarelli and Glenn Youngkin, he said. "I really do, and I think that people in New Jersey … really are getting it because what they saw was amazing … even the programs he promulgated he couldn't do them right."

People who shouldn't get unemployment benefits did, and people who really did need employment didn't get it, Van Drew said. Early on, it was hard for people who wanted the COVID vaccine to get it, but now, Murphy is forcing people who don't want it to take it.

"Look, I got the vaccine. That's my option. But if somebody doesn't want to, that is also what's called freedom of health," he said. " It's one of the freedoms that we have in America, and that's something this governor doesn't understand.

"He doesn't understand the fact that we have the highest property taxes in the nation," Van Drew continued. "And when you ask the governor about it … he says, 'Look, if you don't like high taxes, then you don't belong in New Jersey.'"

