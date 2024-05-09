Rep. Neal Dunn to Newsmax: D.C. Campus Protest Response 'Too Little, Too Late'

It was a "sad day" for George Washington University when protesters defaced a statue of the nation's first president, alumnus and Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

"I think it marks a lot of things in this administration — too little, too late," Dunn told Thursday's "Wake Up America," railing at a lack of a timely leadership in handling campus protests in Washington, D.C. "That's true very much of the city as well.

"Inside the Beltway, it's always too little, too late."

"People have a right to protest. They have a right to free speech," he continued, but "they do not have a right to occupy buildings and destroy property, or put people at risk."

Dunn also trashed the effort of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"The good news is her motion was crushed," he said.

"Over 90% of the entire [House of Representatives] body… voted against it. So that speaks volumes against her there," he said. "There should be no reason for anybody else to do this, anything this stupid again."

"She got a resounding defeat," he added, noting, however, he was "a little disappointed ... that 11 Republicans defected and voted for the motion."

