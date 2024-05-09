WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: neal dunn | george washington university | protest | antisemitism | police | democrat | liberal activists

Rep. Neal Dunn to Newsmax: D.C. Campus Protest Response 'Too Little, Too Late'

By    |   Thursday, 09 May 2024 11:29 AM EDT

It was a "sad day" for George Washington University when protesters defaced a statue of the nation's first president, alumnus and Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

"I think it marks a lot of things in this administration — too little, too late," Dunn told Thursday's "Wake Up America," railing at a lack of a timely leadership in handling campus protests in Washington, D.C. "That's true very much of the city as well.

"Inside the Beltway, it's always too little, too late."

"People have a right to protest. They have a right to free speech," he continued, but "they do not have a right to occupy buildings and destroy property, or put people at risk."

Dunn also trashed the effort of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"The good news is her motion was crushed," he said.

"Over 90% of the entire [House of Representatives] body… voted against it. So that speaks volumes against her there," he said. "There should be no reason for anybody else to do this, anything this stupid again."

"She got a resounding defeat," he added, noting, however, he was "a little disappointed ... that 11 Republicans defected and voted for the motion."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
It was a "sad day" for George Washington University when protesters defaced a statue of the nation's first president, alumnus and Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., told Newsmax.
neal dunn, george washington university, protest, antisemitism, police, democrat, liberal activists
254
2024-29-09
Thursday, 09 May 2024 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved