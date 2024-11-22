Rep. Strong to Newsmax: 'Unacceptable' Wray, Mayorkas Skip Testifying on Threats

It’s “unacceptable” that leaders of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have declined to testify publicly at a scheduled Senate committee hearing Thursday on global threats to national security, Rep. Dale Strong, R-Ala., told Newsmax.

“I think our chairman, Mark Greene, is doing a phenomenal job of trying to get them before our committee. We'll meet wherever. If they want to do it in a skiff, we'll do it there. I think we ought to do it in open so the people can see the threats that are before America,” Strong said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “National Report.”

“But I'm hoping that this does occur sometime in December.”

The hearings were to have taken place at a time of significant political transition as President-elect Donald Trump is interviewing candidates to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray and has named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to succeed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas.

It’s the first time in more than 15 years that an FBI director and Homeland Security secretary had together refused to offer public testimony at the annual committee hearing focused on threats to the homeland.

Democrats and Republicans were furious about the move.

“Our committee wants to know what they're doing, but it also will lead to what they have failed to do for the American people,” said Strong.

“I trust they're going to come before us. We shouldn't have to get a subpoena to bring them before the Homeland Security, our committee,” he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com