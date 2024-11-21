Rep. Mike Ezell to Newsmax: Mayorkas, Wray 'Can't Take the Heat'

The reason FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas canceled their in-person hearing is they "can’t take the heat," Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, scolded Wray and Mayorkas for refusing to appear before the panel's annual hearing on threats to the country. Peters noted it was the first time in 15 year officials have refused to attend.

"I don't know why they postponed it, but I have my suspicions that they just can't take the heat," Ezell told "Wake Up America." "This administration has totally failed our American citizens with this wide-open border and, as we've seen, the result is crime running all over the place."

Venezuelan illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra was found guilty Wednesday in the grisly murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Ezell said that although "the system worked," the parent’s pain will not go away.

"Those parents and those family members will be without this wonderful child, and what she could have contributed to this country we'll never know because her life was taken from her," Ezell said. "And this guy deserves nothing more than the death penalty in my book."

