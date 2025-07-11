Rep. Moran to Newsmax: Must Upgrade Radar Technology

Rep. Nathaniel Moran told Newsmax Friday in the wake of the deadly central Texas floods he wants to see radar technology improved in rural areas.

The Texas Republican appeared on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" to discuss the Rural Weather Monitoring Systems Act, a bipartisan bill designed to strengthen weather radar coverage in rural and underserved areas, allowing more people to be better prepared and better informed when natural weather events occur.

"It's about monitoring systems," Moran said. "It's about identifying these gaps in rural areas where there may need to be more radar systems and more coverage so that we can identify storm systems, particularly those low-level systems, as they roll through."

The flooding in Texas showed Moran there are areas without adequate radar systems to inform the public in a timely manner.

"We need to upgrade our technology," Moran said. "It does not provide the return on the investment that the taxpayers deserve. And this really is just about studying those gaps, identifying those gaps, and then determining what systems would be best to fill those gaps."

Moran said the analysis will allow them to identify blind spots and decide who should pay for the upgraded technology.

"We want to focus on what's going on in Central Texas, to stand with those families that have lost so much and to try to recover everybody that's lost and then to grieve alongside with them," Moran said. "That's the first priority, and that's what we need to be focused on."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com