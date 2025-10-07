Nate Friedman to Newsmax: Anti-Israel Protesters 'Tied Their Identities to Conflict'

Independent journalist Nate Friedman told Newsmax on Tuesday that protesters against Israel have "tied their identities to the conflict" and will not support a peace deal in the Middle East.

Friedman, who has become known for confronting demonstrators at anti-Israel and anti-Trump rallies, shared footage on "National Report" from recent protests that, he says, reveal how many participants avoid answering basic questions about the issues they claim to support.

"This last protest was particularly devastating," Friedman said, adding that the demonstrators opposing Israel should be supportive of a peace deal that could end the conflict.

"When I asked what they thought about President Donald Trump's peace deal, no one wanted to respond because they've tied their identities to the conflict itself," he said.

Friedman also highlighted the involvement of a radical Orthodox Jewish sect known as Neturei Karta, which he described as a "fringe group" that collaborates with leftist organizations and has previously met with Iranian leaders and members of Hamas.

"They don't speak for the Jewish people," he added.

He said that protesters "don't know the subject matter, they're just virtue signaling."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com