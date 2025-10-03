Nate Friedman to Newsmax: Left-Wing Protests Are Organized, Funded

Independent journalist Nate Friedman told Newsmax that left-wing groups in New York are using professional activists and organized funding networks to drive protests across the city.

"These protests would not be happening if it weren't for the organizations organizing it," he said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Yes, many of the protesters there are unpaid, but they're organized by groups like Rise and Resist and the People's Forum."

Friedman, who has 247,000 YouTube subscribers, described one protester as a fixture at liberal demonstrations.

"She's at about every single left-wing protest in New York City," he said. "Just about every photo in the last 30 photos [on Instagram] is her at a protest. She puts her portfolio there for hire, as you can see."

He argued that groups such as Rise and Resist promote themselves as peaceful but rely on aggressive tactics.

"I like how they say that it's nonviolent when they carry signs saying '86 47' and 'by any means necessary.' There's obvious violent rhetoric behind it," Friedman said, adding that activists often attempt to disrupt his interviews.

"It's extremely odd behavior. I mean, it seems like a mental illness to blow a kazoo in someone's face who has agreed to do the interview," he said.

According to Friedman, these protests are not spontaneous, and ActBlue is the fundraising channel behind the effort.

"It's funded through ActBlue, the Democrat fundraising platform. You can donate, and there are a lot more NGOs behind it. It's all public source on my videos," he noted.

With the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaching, Friedman stressed the timing of anti-Israel demonstrations.

"The people who were killed largely were people who believed in peace, who believed in dialogue. They were killed for that," he said. "It's very important to note that while terrorists were still killing innocent Israelis, these protests were happening."

Friedman said he plans to continue exposing professional activists and political networks behind left-wing protests.

