Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: Pelosi's Call for Border Plan a 'Slap in the Face'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's call this week to secure the U.S.-Mexico border in the wake of the influx of migrants arriving in New York was a "slap in the face" for anyone living in border states who have had to deal with the immigration situation in recent years, Rep. Tony Gonzales said on Newsmax Friday.

"It's very clear that House Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, have abandoned America," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What we're seeing at the southern border is exactly what the Democrats want, this open border, America's last policy, and it's not only dangerous, it's deadly. People are dying every single day."

Pelosi, speaking in New York City on Wednesday, said President Joe Biden must do a better job with the border and said it's "unfair to unload people onto a community," reports the New York Post.

"What we must do in our country is to have comprehensive immigration reform," she said while visiting a senior center with Queens Democrat Rep. Grace Meng. "We all know that we must secure our border. That’s our responsibility as a country,”

Gonzales represents the 23rd Congressional District, the largest border district in the country which encompasses about 800 miles along the border including cities such as Eagle Pass, Del Rio, and El Paso, and he said he has seen the migration crisis "spread like a cancer."

"I was in El Paso yesterday, and guess what? There are about 700 migrants under a bridge," he said. "It was as if I was going back in time to when the Haitians were under the bridge in Del Rio over a year ago. Democrats have really, really messed this up."

Gonzales also responded to reports that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas knew that the narrative that Border Patrol agents whipped a group of Haitian migrants was false before he made a statement denouncing them.

"You're seeing these D.C. bureaucrats play politics and they're putting their agencies last," said Gonzales. "I met with many of the Border Patrol agents throughout that time period and they still feel abandoned by the Biden administration.

"I will tell you it's not enough for us as Republicans to point out what's wrong with what the Democrats are doing. We have to do something about it. It's time for Republicans to go on the offensive."

Meanwhile, the border continues to be "complete chaos" in all parts of Gonzales' district, he said, noting that in recent conversations with a Border Patrol agent, he learned that in addition to about 700 people being living under a bridge in El Paso, there are 3,600 migrants in a facility that should hold about 1,000.

Further, he said the Border Patrol is reporting that it's getting 2,200 migrants a day coming over the border, "coming right where the wall ends … there is no end in sight."

Gonzales also said he would join with other Republicans to push to impeach Mayorkas if his party takes the House majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

"He is part of the problem, not the entire problem," said Gonzales. "It is much deeper than that. Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] is also an issue. The [acting] ICE Commissioner [Tae D. Johnson] is another one that never gets brought up … this administration, led by the House Democrats, have caused this."

