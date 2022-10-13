Rep. Stefanik to Newsmax: GOP 'Will Be a Check' on Biden's Failed Agenda

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that a "red tsunami" in November will "help be a check on [President] Joe Biden's failed agenda."

"The American people know that this historic Biden-flation is a result of single party Democrat rule," Stefanik said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "You've had trillions and trillions of reckless spending of taxpayer dollars going into the economy that's created the highest rate of inflation in my lifetime.

"House Republicans are going to stop the reckless spending, stop the trillion dollars of wasteful spending that Democrats have forced out the door and single party rule; and we will be a check on Joe Biden's inflationary-causing fiscally irresponsible policies that we've seen in just two years," the New York Republican continued.

"It cannot come soon enough. That's why, in the next 26 days, we're making sure that every voter turns out across this country so we can have a red tsunami this November to help be a check on Joe Biden's failed agenda."

When asked how Republican majorities in Congress can thwart Biden's legislative priorities, Stefanik said, "This is why it's so important to not just win back the House with a historic majority, but win back the Senate as well.

"We want to have good conservative bills, including fiscally responsible and conservative spending bills sent to the president's desk," she said. "He will then be forced to choose: Is he going to work with us, or is he going to sell out to the radical left — as he has done for his entire presidency — and veto those bills?

"[The American people are] sending us to fix this broken economy, to make sure that we're addressing this inflation crisis, to lower the prices of energy, as well as so many other issues that have become a crisis in Joe Biden's America," the Empire State congresswoman added.

Stefanik also said that this year's slate of GOP candidates was the most diverse "in our nation's history," not just for the sake of diversity, but because "they're the strongest candidates."

"I think this year is going to be dubbed the year of the Latina Republican because of the Hispanic Republican women we have running who are going to flip seats, not only in south Texas because of the border crisis, but in places like Oregon and other parts of the United States," she said.

"We are a diverse country and Republicans have support in diverse communities, and we're very proud of that, because every community has been impacted by the inflation crisis, the crime crisis, the border crisis."

