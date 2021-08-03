Rep. Nancy Mace to Newsmax: Cuomo Should Resign

Rep. Nancy Mace has called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Newsmax.

The South Carolina Republican's declaration comes after President Joe Biden, when asked on Tuesday if Cuomo should resign, said yes.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Mace maintained: "I called for Gov. Cuomo's resignation [150] days ago. And the fact that this guy is still in office, making millions of dollars off a pandemic that he botched off his book, and now all of these allegations [are] coming forward, he needs to step aside, be charged with a crime, and resign."

According to Cuomo, he states that "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. That is just not who I am or who I have ever been."

But Biden, when pressed on the matter, said, "I'm not going to flyspeck this. I am sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent."

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday held a press conference to discuss the uncoverings of a 168-page probe into Cuomo's alleged sexual misconduct. The report included interviews from 179 witnesses.

Mace believes that Cuomo's ties to CNN, which his brother Chris Cuomo is an anchor on, would hurt the network's credibility.

But CNN already has a credibility issue, Mace says, "with how they cover the [Biden] administration or anything going on in congress."

"If you have an 'R' by your name, good luck, either getting on the network or getting a fair shake. Having been on...CNN multiple times, I can tell you; they go after Republicans, and they don't want a fair shake. They don't want to tell both sides of the story from what I can tell, and especially in their coverage, and that's one of the frustrations with people in mainstream media."

"Look at what happened last week with Nancy Pelosi telling the Capitol Hill police that you're going to be arrested, if you don't wear a mask," Mace points out. "You then had mainstream media calling for people to be arrested if they weren't vaccinated."

The congresswoman concluded by waging concern that people should be careful where they get their news from while encouraging them to look at networks on both sides of the political aisle in order to get the full story.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here



