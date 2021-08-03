×
NY Lt. Gov. Hochul: 'No One Is Above the Law'

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul attends a St. Patrick's Day Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on March 17, 2021 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 August 2021 04:34 PM

New York's Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted in light of New York's Attorney General Letitia James's report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo that found he had sexually harassed members of his staff violating federal and state laws.

Hochul tweeted, "the AG's investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward."

She added that "no one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment."

James made a formal announcement of her probe into Cuomo at a press conference. James stated, according to the New York Post, that Cuomo had engaged in "unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and making inappropriate comments" toward members of his staff.

James's 168-page report on the governor included interviews from 179 witnesses. The report also contained three appendices made up of 450-pages containing notes, emails, and text messages that document the governor's misconduct.

"These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws," James said.

But the sexual harassment scandal filed by James is only part of a wide-ranging impeachment investigation under the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee. The FBI is also looking into Cuomo over his handling of COVID-19 amidst a nursing home scandal.

