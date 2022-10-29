Rob Schmitt Exposes Pelosi Hypocrisy After Attack

The attack on Paul Pelosi comes conspicuously in the final weeks of a midterms that might end Nancy Pelosi's career, and just days after New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul questioned at a debate why locking up criminals is "so important."

It also came just days after a Democrat Senate candidate in Iowa renewed a social media fight with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., about having potentially deserved his own political attack — a fight Nancy Pelosi's own daughter once waged at Paul.

And, as Newsmax host Rob Schmitt said on Friday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," it exposes Democrats for finally having the "suffer the consequences of their own horrible policies" on crime, policing and bail reform.

"Beside from the liberal tendency to celebrate violence against their political opposition, there's another big angle to this story, and that, of course, is crime," Schmitt said in his report. "This is another horrible crime occurring in the once-great city of San Francisco, which under the leadership of Nancy Pelosi and other liberals, who, until now, never seem to suffer the consequences of their own horrible policies.

"Liberal leaders fashionably abandon law and order to fit the new woke orthodoxy, all in the pursuit, of course, of political power. Of course with a nine-figure net worth, Nancy and Paul have always felt untouchable in that city, no matter how bad they let it get — no matter how much they spoil it.

"Sure, let's decriminalize, why not? Let's get rid of drug laws. No bail is awesome. Rainbows, smiley face, no human is illegal — all part of a mindless ideology that has captivated the spoiled American left, and, of course, politicians like Nancy Pelosi just nod and go along, because all they really care about is power."

Notably, the Pelosi's neighborhood in San Francisco was once safe — and no longer is — a neighbor said Friday after the attack.

"If San Francisco was safe, managed properly, well-policed, and criminals were prosecuted, the attack on Paul Pelosi would not have happened; that is not the case here," Schmitt continued.

"As Democrats have abandoned their voter over the years, our big blue cities have all collapsed," he said. "Name one major city that is not a dumpster fire in this country, you just can't do it, because the liberals that run them don't really care.

"They rule based on virtue, not reality, and the one thing they're best at is ignoring victims of crime. Democrats have a unique ability to sense even the slightest injustice to a person that they deem marginalized, while being totally desensitized to countless innocent victims created from their policies.

"That is how they're capable of instituting pro-crime policies, which kills thousands of young Black men every single year, while claiming they are protecting the Black community from injustice."

Schmitt's Friday episode began exposing the liberal hypocrisy of political violence.

"The daughter of Nancy Pelosi celebrated that 2017 attack on Rand Paul, saying, 'Rand Paul's neighbor was right,'" Schmitt noted. "Christine Pelosi apparently loves political violence, I wonder what she thinks of it being directed at her own family, though?"

Paul gave his condolences to Paul Pelosi, who was bludgeoned with a hammer by an allegedly almost-naked, nearly homeless man in the early morning hours.

"No one deserves to be assaulted," Paul tweeted Friday, capping a wild week of talk about crime and Democrats wishing political violence on Republicans. "Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery."

Earlier in the week, days before the Pelosi attack, another Democrat touched off the set of political dominoes. Past comments surfaced from Adm. Mike Franken, a Democrat opposing Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

"Wasn't Rand's neighbor more than a little in the right?" Franken tweeted Jan. 21, 2021, on Twitter, years after the attack on Paul.

Paul was the one who resurfaced those Franken remarks this week.

"Disgusting that Mike Franken would celebrate an assault (from behind) that resulted in 6 broken ribs, a damaged lung that had to be removed, and chronic pain," Paul tweeted Tuesday. "Advocacy for violence should disqualify Franken from holding any office."

But Franken did not back down, upping the ante on political division and violence, while spinning the Democrat narrative of the false claim Paul, a sitting U.S. senator, had sought to insurrect the government.

"I'm not going to be lectured to by an insurrectionist," Franken tweeted in response Wednesday to Paul.

Schmitt asked rhetorically about Democrats' support for political violence on the opposing party, while allowing crime on Americans to rage: "Aren't these lovely people?"

