Gov. Youngkin to Newsmax: 'There Is No Room for Violence in America'

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin clarified Friday on Newsmax that "there is no room for violence in America," and he wishes a speedy recovery to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

His comments on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" follow blowback from his initial reaction at a campaign event in the afternoon where he stated that "there's no room for violence anywhere, but we're going to send" Nancy Pelosi back to Paul Pelosi in California.

"I just want to reiterate that there is no room for violence in America. And the fact that someone broke into their home and assaulted him so violently is just beyond belief. It is tragic. And I just lift them up in our prayers," the Republican governor stated.

"I do sincerely hope that Speaker Pelosi's husband recovers fully and quickly," he added.

According to The New York Times, Paul Pelosi was attacked Friday morning with a hammer by a man who broke into the couple's San Francisco home searching for Nancy Pelosi, reportedly shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi confirmed Friday afternoon that her husband, 82, had undergone surgery "to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," with his doctors expecting a full recovery.

The San Francisco Police Department is seeking to charge 42-year-old suspect David DePape with attempted homicide and other crimes, including home invasion. So far, authorities have not identified a motive for the crime.

Some on Twitter rushed to Youngkin's defense regarding his controversial comments at the rally earlier on Friday, which The Recount suggested was an attempted joke.

"There's no there there," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck tweeted. "Youngkin denounced the violence, then pivoted back to the focus at hand: defeating Pelosi at the ballot box. That simple."

