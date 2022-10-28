×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rand paul | nancy pelosi | assault

Sen. Paul Calls Out Nancy Pelosi's Daughter, Wishes Husband 'Speedy Recovery'

Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 28 October 2022 03:09 PM EDT

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Friday criticized Nancy Pelosi's daughter and also wished the House Speaker's husband "a speedy recovery" after he was assaulted Friday morning at the couple's home in San Francisco.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized after a man attacked him with a hammer during a break-in.

"No one deserves to be assaulted," Paul wrote on Twitter Friday morning. "Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery."

Christine Pelosi, a political strategist, in March 2020 tweeted what appeared to be an endorsement the 2017 assault of Paul after the lawmaker revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Rand Paul's neighbor was right," Christine Pelosi tweeted. The tweet was deleted for violating Twitter's rules.

Paul was attacked by Rene Boucher during a dispute about their yards. Boucher was sentenced to eight months in prison for the assault.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Friday criticized Nancy Pelosi's daughter and also wished the House Speaker's husband "a speedy recovery" after he was assaulted Friday morning at the couple's home in San Francisco.
rand paul, nancy pelosi, assault
149
2022-09-28
Friday, 28 October 2022 03:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved