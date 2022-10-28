Sen. Paul Calls Out Nancy Pelosi's Daughter, Wishes Husband 'Speedy Recovery'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Friday criticized Nancy Pelosi's daughter and also wished the House Speaker's husband "a speedy recovery" after he was assaulted Friday morning at the couple's home in San Francisco.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized after a man attacked him with a hammer during a break-in.

"No one deserves to be assaulted," Paul wrote on Twitter Friday morning. "Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery."

Christine Pelosi, a political strategist, in March 2020 tweeted what appeared to be an endorsement the 2017 assault of Paul after the lawmaker revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Rand Paul's neighbor was right," Christine Pelosi tweeted. The tweet was deleted for violating Twitter's rules.

Paul was attacked by Rene Boucher during a dispute about their yards. Boucher was sentenced to eight months in prison for the assault.