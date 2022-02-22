Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Anti-Mandate Convoys Deserve Backing on Stance

Rep. Nancy Mace said Tuesday on Newsmax that she supports both the Canadian truck convoy and a similar effort forming in the United States with plans to travel to Washington, D.C., because COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been "detrimental" to "everyone across the board."

"I support the First Amendment," said the South Carolina Republican on Newsmax's "National Report." "I support peaceful protesting. We've seen the devastation that COVID-19 and the authoritarian policies have had on our supply chain."

She also called it "kind of crazy" for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke the Emergencies Act, which allowed him to freeze funding for the "Freedom Convoy" truckers and to stop the protests by force in Ottawa.

"People ought to stand up and stand against this sort of thing," said Mace. "We've seen it here in the U.S. with the mandates for vaccinations and masks."

Meanwhile, Mace said Tuesday she is not attending this weekend's CPAC event, nor is she attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.

"We are in [our] district this week," said Mace about CPAC. "I have a very large district, and my focus when I'm not in D.C. voting is to raise my kids here in the low country at home and to be here meeting the needs of my constituents. I try to limit my travel that I can be home as much as possible serving the community that elected me to do."

She said she'll also be home on March 5 rather than in Washington for Biden's speech, as "it's year two and we've got to continue that work that we're doing."

Mace is also fighting a tough campaign for reelection, particularly after former President Donald Trump endorsed her primary challenger, Katie Arrington.

"I represent a swing district," said Mace on Newsmax. "It's different than most districts in the country, Republican districts. I flipped this seat from Democrat to Republican, and we sort of march the beat of our own drum."

However, she insisted she is a conservative and is fiscally conservative, and said Arrington had been "working against" many Trump initiatives.

"When you compare records, when President Trump was cutting back taxes, my opponent was raising them," said Mace. "When he was working on criminal justice reform, I was working on criminal justice reform, and I was working to reduce taxes, and my opponent was working against those things."

She also insisted that she's focused on policy, not attacks.

"You can look at my record; it's very strong," said Mace. "I'll put my record up against anyone."

