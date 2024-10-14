Rep. Mace to Newsmax: GOP Can Win on Abortion

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that Republicans can win on the issue of abortion next month if they're willing to talk about it, not run away from it.

Mace applauded Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for doing a town hall-style event on Tuesday to talk with women about abortion.

"This is an issue if Republicans talk about it, we can win on it because we're pro-life and we're pro-woman. But there's too many people that are afraid to talk about that," Mace said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Donald Trump was one of the first Republicans to come out and to say that he wanted to protect IVF after the Alabama ruling. He understands that. He understands for me, as a rape survivor, he wants to protect women who are victims of rape, girls who are victims of incest. He's right there with us."

Mace said that in this post-Dobbs era, the Supreme Court ruling that ended Roe v. Wade in 2022, the abortion issue isn't going anywhere for any Republican candidate.

"This is the one vulnerability of anyone on the Republican ballot, this ticket, up and down the ballot, whether you're running for a municipal election, a statewide election, a congressional election, abortion is on the ballot this year whether we want it to be or not," Mace told Schmitt. "And it will always be after Roe v. Wade.

"And so I'm really grateful that he's having this town hall this week for women. I think it's a very important issue. Yes, spending and inflation is number one. Immigration is number two. But in every swing state and every swing congressional district across the country, including mine, abortion … is in the top three of issues that people are concerned about, and they want an answer."

