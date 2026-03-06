Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Iran Unlikely to Become Another Iraq

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that the current situation in Iran following joint U.S.-Israel military operations is unlikely to devolve into another Iraq-style conflict, saying the campaign could instead open the door for the Iranian people to free themselves from the regime.

Appearing on "National Report" as Operation Epic Fury entered its seventh day, Mace said early intelligence briefings suggest the geopolitical landscape is fundamentally different from past Middle East wars.

“Well, no, not yet,” she said when asked whether she feared the conflict could mirror Iraq or Afghanistan. “I think it's too early to tell. And based on the briefings I'm having, I don't see this turning into Iraq.”

Mace stressed that Iran’s population and political climate set it apart from Iraq during the U.S. invasion more than two decades ago.

“Iran is very different from Iraq,” she said. “There are 90 million Iranians within the country. There's the diaspora. These are people that are freedom loving. They want a non-nuclear, democratic Iran.”

If the current military campaign continues to weaken the regime’s power structure, Mace said it could create a rare opportunity for internal change.

“I believe under the right soil conditions, if Israel and the U.S. are able to disable the IRGC leadership in the way that Trump has been doing for the last seven days, I believe there will be an opening for the people to free themselves in Iran,” she said.

The congresswoman said the effort will require sustained pressure but noted that regional support for confronting Tehran has been significant.

“But it's going to take a great effort,” she said. “And I want to say that I appreciate the Gulf states also stepping up here to support this effort overseas. It's unprecedented.”

According to Mace, Iran’s decision to strike Gulf states helped galvanize support across the region against the regime.

“Iran made a grave mistake by going after the Gulf states and bombing them as well,” she said, adding that developments could unfold more quickly than many expect.

Mace also blasted Democrats who opposed describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism, calling the position inconsistent with Iran’s record of supporting militant groups.

“They also support the number one state sponsor of terrorism having a nuclear arm, a nuclear warhead, nuclear bombs,” she said of her colleagues across the aisle.

The South Carolina Republican further criticized progressive activists for what she called hypocrisy on women’s rights in Iran.

“You look at all the women, the political prisoners, the brutal executions of women who don't wear their hijab in Iran,” she said. “These people that scream women's rights on the left yet are terrified that Iranian women are about to see freedom for the first time in 47 years.”

