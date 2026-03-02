Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Iran War 'Entirely Different' From Iraq, Afghanistan

The U.S. war against Iran is "entirely different" from past conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the retired Army general and former NATO supreme allied commander said Operation Epic Fury is a focused air and sea campaign designed to limit Iran’s ability to strike U.S. forces and allies, not a nation-building effort.

In response to critics who have compared the military's actions to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Clark said, "These are entirely different. We have different means with different objectives and so forth."

Clark's comments came shortly after War Department Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Dan "Razin" Caine briefed reporters on the opening phase of the operation.

Clark said the Pentagon's approach appears "very well planned" but warned Americans should not expect a quick end.

"We're still in the early stages," Clark said. "We're in this struggle to persuade the Iranians — or whatever chain of command they have remaining — that they're going to lose."

Clark said the United States and its allies will continue striking Iranian targets, with an emphasis on missile and naval forces that enable Tehran to threaten the region.

"We're going to continue to take out their targets, their ability to respond by missiles," he said. "We're going to take out their Navy.

"The Israelis are doing their part on this."

The former NATO commander said the Pentagon is following a familiar modern warfare model: strike, assess damage, then strike again.

That is why, he said, the operation has an "indeterminate duration."

"You do the strikes, you do the battle damage assessment, you continue the strikes," Clark said, echoing Caine's point that a clear timeline can't be set in public.

"We do have air superiority. We can go there and stay there and they will be destroyed piece by piece."

Asked whether the latest escalation was necessary, Clark argued it was the predictable result of decades of Iranian hostility.

"What's going on was inevitable," he said, pointing to Tehran's long record of using the U.S. and Israel as enemies to justify its rule.

Clark dismissed Iran's missile buildup and nuclear program as "deterrence," calling it "provocation" when paired with a regime that openly calls for the destruction of other nations.

Clark also warned that Iran's goal is to spread chaos — not avoid consequences — and highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, where any disruption could rattle global commerce and energy markets.

"They want to bring maximum chaos to the region," he said. "It's up to the United States and our allies to take out their capabilities to do so as rapidly and effectively as possible."

Clark compared the campaign to NATO's 1999 air war against Slobodan Milosevic, saying sustained pressure can convince an adversary it cannot win.

He predicted the conflict would end when Iran's remaining leadership "recognizes it's going to lose" or when the Iranian people rise up against the regime.

