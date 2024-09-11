Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Trump Has 'Compassionate Position on Abortion'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that despite how the critics want to categorize former President Donald Trump’s stance on abortion he "has the compassionate position" on the subject.

Last night Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris faced off on ABC for their first presidential debate. The moderators were quick to bring up the topic of abortion hoping to paint Trump as holding an extreme position. Mace noted how when Trump asked Harris if she would kill a baby in the eighth or ninth month of pregnancy "she just laughed."

"ABC news would not ask her the question, and Trump was begging them to do that. And that's what Roe allowed. Roe technically allowed abortion up until the birth of the baby. We even had the state of Virginia just a couple of years ago trying to do post birth abortion legislation like this is actually a thing that some on the far left have supported over the last couple of years and have advocated for," Mace said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Mace said that even people who support abortion do not favor ending a pregnancy that far along. "Even if you're pro-choice, you don't agree with abortion by and large, in the third trimester, most people either support a first or second trimester. And she doesn't want to answer that question," she added.

She said that those on the left would rather "deny" their positions on the topic. "But Trump has the compassionate position. You know, he wants to support women who are victims of rape, kids who are victims of incest. He's very compassionate about the issue," Mace concluded.

