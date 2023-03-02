Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Biden Admin Failing With China

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., appearing on Newsmax on Thursday, chided the Biden administration for its policy on China.

"We now have a clear and present threat from China — not only technologically, not only immunologically, but now they've invaded the actual integrity of the United States with our air space," Murphy said on "National Report."

"The administration allowed this to happen, allowed [the Chinese] to gather information and who knows what else. They've tested our resolve, and I think we failed miserably."

Murphy said China wants to prevent the U.S. from remaining the "world's leading county and they're doing everything possible."

Murphy added that he is convinced COVID-19 originated from a laboratory leak in China, but said it would be difficult to prove.

"I believe it's a consensus among many physicians and among many epidemiologists that this is where it came from," he said. "If it looks like a duck and smells like a duck, it is. I've said this all along I believe this came from the lab — albeit accidentally, but it came from that lab.

"I don't know if we are ever going to be actually able to prove this came from this lab because they were given 10 months by the WHO [World Health Organization] to scrub everything. I think there's so much data that points to it, but I'm a surgeon and a scientist and I like to use my words very carefully.

"I don't think we're ever going to be able to fundamentally prove [it]. But there's so much data, so much information that points directly to this lab. I think that a full investigation will surely point to it."